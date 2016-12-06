Passerby warned McDonald's workers of fire on roof

The caller told the employees flames could be seen on the roof of the restaurant at 3101 Cleveland Ave. NW. The employees left the building and called for firefighters. Within minutes the restaurant's roof had collapsed.

Nobody was injured in the fire, officials said.

"We're so grateful," Kathryn Siegfried, whose family owns the restaurant, said Monday morning after surveying the damage.

Employees called for help at 12:03 a.m. When firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke from the roof and heavy fire in the restaurant's dining area. The roof had collapsed into the dining area, fire officials said.

Cause of the fire still was being investigated on Monday. But it's suspected that equipment on the roof malfunctioned and started the blaze.

"The most important thing, more than anything else, is that everyone is okay," Siegfried said.

The Siegfrieds have nine McDonald's franchises in Stark County. Employees at the Cleveland Avenue NW location will be able to work at the company's other area locations, Siegfried said.

The company wants to make certain everyone continues to receive a paycheck, she said. "This would be the worst time not to have work," she said, noting the holiday season.

More than 40 people work at the location. The Siegfrieds began contacting employees Monday morning so they would know what had happened and that they would be temporarily transferred to a different location.

The Cleveland Avenue NW restaurant operates 24 hours. A crew of four was working when the fire was reported. The employees followed their training and got out of the building, Siegfried said.

Paul Siegfried has operated McDonald's franchise restaurants in the area for 10 years, said Kathryn, his daughter. The Cleveland Avenue NW location was remodeled and upgraded four years ago to match a new McDonald's format.

The company hopes to move quickly to repair and reopen the location, Kathryn Siegfried said.

Reach Edd at 330-580-8484 or edd.pritchard@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @epritchardREP

———

©2016 The Repository, Canton, Ohio

Visit The Repository, Canton, Ohio at www.cantonrep.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.