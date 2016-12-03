Oven fire damages Ohio 61 house

The resident didn’t stay in the water and smoke-damaged but “definitely savable” residence Thursday night, Chief John Soisson said.

It was “mostly smoke and water damage,” Soisson said. “We were able to keep the fire right in that location in the kitchen.”

The homeowner told firefighters the blaze began near the oven.

When they arrived about 9:36 p.m., Capt. Dan Hunt noticed smoke coming from the home’s eaves and roof line.

“He, appropriately, called for Milan to bring additional water,” Soisson said.

Although the Norwalk crew didn’t end up needing it, the chief said it was better to be certain.

The blaze extended all the way into the ceiling — forcing firefighters to remove part of it along with the cupboards.

“The overhaul was pretty extensive in the kitchen area,” Soisson said. “You (have to) get down to the studs and everything.”

He explained the house presented some particular challenges because the walls weren’t drywall, but particle board. It was an older building and there had been several additions, which created several different roof lines.

The goal of removing part of the ceiling, cupboards and walls was to ensure no embers or hazards remained where the stove was.

Firefighters extinguished the rest of the fire before heading back to the station at 11:32 p.m.