Fire destroys Ohio 61 barn, contents

There were no animals in the three-story structure, which has a ramp to the first level. The owners stored lawn equipment, a trailer, pop-up camper and other items in the barn, which was built in the 1800s. The fire was at 792 E. Ohio 61.

Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson said everything was destroyed. The crew estimated the building was worth $3,000 and the items $2,800.

“There were quite a few stalls in there,” said homeowner Allison Reagan, who noted no animals were housed in the barn.

Reagan and firefighters suspect a nearby pile of burning leaves spread, causing the fire. Reagan estimated the leaves were about 50 feet away from the barn and said her family previously never had any problems when they have burned in the same area.

“They were burning brush behind the barn,” Soisson said. “We think it worked its way up (to the barn).”

“We saw smoke first and then the flames,” added Reagan, who called 9-1-1 at 4:51 p.m.

The first set of firefighters arrived four minutes later and had the blaze under control at 5:25 p.m.

“They knocked it down pretty quick,” Soisson said.

Twenty-two total firefighters from three departments were at the scene.

Norwalk brought two engines, a tanker and ladder truck. The Berlin Township Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid with a tanker. Milan Township firefighters brought a pumper-tanker.

Soisson said the crew used the bucket from the ladder truck to tackle hot spots due to accessibility issues and for firefighters’ safety.

By the time the first crew arrived, the chief said large flames were coming from the barn, which already was destroyed. Norwalk firefighters left the scene just before 7 p.m.

“Ron Hamisfier and his son were called to the scene to assist with a backhoe (and) tearing the rest of the structure down,” Capt. Rick Perry said in his report.

Reagan, the homeowner, said the fire spread quickly and engulfed the structure.