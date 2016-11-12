Field fire burns 5-6 acres

“It was corn stubble,” Chief Tom Beck said.

Firefighters kept the fire from reaching a barn, camper and some nearby woods.

“That was the three areas we had to get to right away,” said Beck, noting the fire was partially contained upon arrival. “We prevented it from getting to the barn and from getting into the woods.”

Firefighters were called at 12:19 p.m. Thursday and were on scene nine minutes later. The crew had the blaze under control just before 1 and were there slightly more than an hour.

“We had 15 men and six trucks,” Beck said. “The wind was a contributing factor to the rapid spread. It was from an unattended trash fire.”

The wind came from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Beck offered recommendations to avoid outdoor fires from getting out of control.

“If you must burn, don’t burn on a windy day. Always have someone there to keep it from spreading,” he said. “The open-burning laws are in place for a reason.”