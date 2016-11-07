Family of 6 lose everything in mobile home fire

The family of Brandon and Jordan Sellars also lost a kitten and puppy which were killed in Friday’s fire. The blaze was reported at 5:11 p.m. at Lot 53 of Woodlyn Acres Mobile Home Park, 3764 E. U.S. 224, Greenwich.

“We’re staying with our mom,” said Jordan Sellars, the mother of four children, ages 1, 3, 6 and 9.

“Nobody was in the house. Nobody got hurt,” she added.

Sellars said she believes she and her family are doing OK emotionally, but added: “I don’t think it’s set in for the kids yet.”

The Tri-Community Joint Fire District responded to the fire at 5:17 p.m. with a 12-man crew.

“It was fully engulfed when the guys got there,” Seidel said. “The people were not at home. (The Sellars) were at work. The children were at daycare.”

Firefighters used between 1,00 and 1,500 gallons of water to control the blaze, which started in the southern bedroom. The crew was at the scene until 8:10 p.m.

“It was pretty quick,” Seidel said, referring to getting the fire under control.

Seidel said he spoke to the wife at the scene and she reported they recently had bought various circuit breakers for the mobile home. As a result, the chief said he suspects the cause was electrical.

The Sellars’ next-door neighbor called authorities about the fire, which damaged her vinyl siding. Seidel said the woman was home when she heard the windows break next door.

The victims’ mobile home is considered a total loss. No estimate was available about the damage.

“To the best of my knowledge, they lost everything,” Seidel said.