Norwalk blaze causes $100,000 in damage

Firefighters responded to the call at 6:56 p.m. Saturday at the Milan Manor’s 520 Milan Ave., Lot 51 residence, where they found “heavy fire showing on the side out the windows and door,” according to the report. Due to the size of the fire, assistance was requested from the Milan Township Fire Department, which provided an engine and manpower to extinguish the blaze.

“(There was) heavy fire and heat damage throughout the home. (The) home and contents are a total loss,” the report said.

No one was injured in the fire.

The damage estimate was $100,000 — $70,000 worth of property damage and $30,000 in content loss.

Though the fire was controlled in about half an hour, after overhauling the contents to ensure all flames were out, the crew was at the scene about three and half hours.

It is unknown if the home had a fire detector or how the fire was started. The fire remains under investigation.