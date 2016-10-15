Bellevue firefighters handle fire of 'spent coal'

The Bellevue Fire Department responded to Buckeye Street after receiving a call from Norfolk Southern Railway at 7:30 p.m. Lt. Tony Schaffer said the crew found the pile smoldering, but no flames were visible upon arrival.

“It was filled with already burned coal,” he said. “We were back in service at 9:40 (p.m.).”

Firefighters used about 3,200 gallons of water and some foam to extinguish it.

Schaffer was asked how often the railroad company or fire department experiences such a fire.

“This is the first one we’ve had in a while,” he said. “They said this does happen from time to time.”

The cause of the fire wasn’t listed in the fire department’s report. However, Chief Brian Sears, who was at the scene, said “spent coal” is known as coke which is placed in open railcars.

“It can get enough air (in there) to get warm and causes a fire,” he said.