Home uninhabitable after fire

Groton Township Fire Chief Kerry Jett said the blaze was contained to the kitchen, which is where it started.

“It was related to cooking,” he added. “It was accidental.”

The homeowner, a grandmother, and her two grandchildren were in the house when the fire started.

“They were the ones who made the 9-1-1 call,” Jett said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 45 minutes.

“Then there was a lot of salvage and overhaul and hot spots to handle,” Jett said.

The house, which sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, is no longer habitable.

“The Red Cross is helping (the residents) with living expenses. I believe they have family in the area they’re living with,” Jett said.

The Groton Township crew was called to 6603 Kilroy Road at 4:10 p.m. They were on the scene until about 7.

The crew received mutual aid from Townsend Township, Bellevue and Margaretta. There were about 25 total firefighters who responded.

Bellevue sent six firefighters and a pumper after being called to the scene at 4:36 p.m. Lt. Tony Schaffer said their job was to assist with interior firefighting, exterior ventilation, overhaul and clean-up. They were at the house for slightly less than 2 1/2 hours.