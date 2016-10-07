NL village employee sustains 'significant burns'

“He was refueling the mower when it caught on fire,” said John Chapin, chief of the New London Volunteer Fire Department.

The employee, whose name hasn’t been released, first was transported to University Hospitals Medical Center in Ashland. From there, he was transferred to the burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital.

“He did have some significant burns,” Chapin said.

The man’s condition was unknown at press time.

“I haven’t heard from his family,” Chapin said Friday.

At 2:53 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office reported a fire at the New London village gas pumps located by the village garage, 100 W. Fir St.

New London Police Lt. Joe Hicks, assistant fire Chief Scott Carroll, village employee Brian Cucco arrived at the scene while Firelands Ambulance and other firefighters were on the way.

Due to the seriousness of the fire and attempts to contain it, the employees used fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived, police said. The crew extinguished the blaze upon arrival without further damage.

The lawn mower fire happened outside at the northwest corner of the building.

“The fire originated from a lawn mower that caught on fire. It just went up the corner of the building,” Chapin said. “The lawn mower was totally destroyed.”

Police said a village employee was injured with burns to his hand, arm, back and leg.

It’s unknown what started the fire and the investigation is ongoing. Firefighters estimate there was as much as $30,000 of damage to components at the fueling station.

“It’s being investigated by the state fire marshal,” Chapin said.