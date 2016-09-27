County EMA to host public meetings on 9-1-1 consolidation

There will be meetings on the following dates: Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., Norwalk High School, Fisher-Titus Learning Center, 350 Shady Lane Drive; Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., Willard City Council Chambers, 631 South Myrtle Avenue; and Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m., New London Village Council Chambers, 12 James Street.

The meeting is in response to the county’s need for a conversation regarding 9-1-1 consolidation. Earlier this year, the EMA hired on MCM Consulting to do an in-depth study of the dispatch points in Huron County. The policies and procedures on how these points are run were found to vary greatly between them.

Because of this, the EMA is encouraging a discussion on whether or not a consolidated 9-1-1 system would improve conditions.