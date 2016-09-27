logo
Leave Feedback

County EMA to host public meetings on 9-1-1 consolidation

Ivy Keller • Today at 3:00 PM
ivykeller@norwalkreflector.com

The Huron County Emergency Management Agency will be holding three meetings next month, at the recommendation of MCM Consulting Group, Inc. MCM will speak on the topic of recommendations to bring the Huron County 9-1-1 system into the 21st century. All of these meetings are open to the public.

There will be meetings on the following dates: Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., Norwalk High School, Fisher-Titus Learning Center, 350 Shady Lane Drive; Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., Willard City Council Chambers, 631 South Myrtle Avenue; and Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m., New London Village Council Chambers, 12 James Street.

The meeting is in response to the county’s need for a conversation regarding 9-1-1 consolidation. Earlier this year, the EMA hired on MCM Consulting to do an in-depth study of the dispatch points in Huron County. The policies and procedures on how these points are run were found to vary greatly between them.

Because of this, the EMA is encouraging a discussion on whether or not a consolidated 9-1-1 system would improve conditions.

Recommended for You