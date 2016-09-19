Building is gone in 25 minutes, but memories will last forever

It took about 25 minutes to tear it down.

The Townsend Township Volunteer Fire Department station came down Monday morning to make way for a new building, which will be used by the fire department and and township trustees.

A number of people were there Monday morning taking bricks to keep as a memory.

Margaret Smith, who was born in East Townsend and will turn 88 next month, has plenty of good memories.

“We used to have the farmers’ institute there years ago,” she said as she held two bricks. “The men would bring their corn and all their beans and lay them on the table. The women would have their canned goods and stuff.

“We used to have our class plays, junior, senior, upstairs. They had a stage and seats just like a theater.”

Are you sad to see it go?

“Oh yes,” Smith said. “A lot of good memories there. I will be 88 and I can always remember it being there.”

Chief Al McGinn was taking pictures and sharing his memories.

“A monumemtal day for the members of the community,” he said. “It’s one of very few historical monuments. ... I don’t know how long it took to build, but it took roughly 25 minutes to come down.

“Nothing to salvage there. They pretty much knocked a hole in it just started coming down.”

While McGinn described it as a “sad day,” he said it’s time to look ahead.

“We are looking to the future,” he said. “It’s new. It’s going to be different for the community. The apparatus bay is twice the size of that we did have.

“An emotional day in a way, I guess. We did have a banner out front (saying) ‘Thanks for the memories.’ We are going to miss it. It is going to change this corner. It is going to change the entire community.

“But it is for the best. We have a brand new building to look forward to,” McGinn said.

His daughter, Miranda McGinn, remembers running around the halls when she was a child.

“This is a historical day,” she said. “A bitter-sweet for a lot of people. My dad, Chief Al McGinn, has been a member for over 20-plus years. I’ve been a member for five years. It’s sad to see it go but with all things to come to an end good things begin.”

And the new building?

“It is beautiful. I am so happy with it. It’s gorgeous inside.”