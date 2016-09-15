3 fire departments respond to mobile home fire

“All I saw was smoke and fire trucks,” said the Collins-area man, who was standing in his driveway Tuesday.

“Townsend was the first responder,” added Winkle, referring to the township fire department.

The mobile home fire happened Tuesday night on DeRussey Road, about 2 1/2 miles south of Ohio 18.

New London and Wakeman firefighters assisted the Townsend Township crew at the scene.

The New London Volunteer Fire Department was called about 8 p.m.

“All we sent was a tanker and two guys. That’s all they asked for,” said Chief John Chapin, who didn’t know anything about the damage.

The two-man crew made two trips for water, which was dumped into portable pool near the fire. Chapin estimated his firefighters were at the scene a couple hours.

Al McGinn, chief of the Townsend Township Volunteer Fire Department, could not be reached for comment Thursday.