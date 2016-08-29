Lightning hits Cline Street house

The Norwalk Fire Department was called at 6:02 p.m. about a residence that was hit by lightning and was smoking. The caller reported the house was at the corner of Cline and League streets.

Firefighters didn’t see any smoke or anyone around at that location, but then traveled north on Cline Street and learned it was the house next to Cline Street Freewill Baptist Church.

“The church owns it. They had it set up for a rummage sale,” Lt. Curt Stang said.

The home at 7 Cline St. wasn’t occupied at the time of the lightning strike. Firefighters didn’t see any smoke, entered the residence using a key that a neighbor had and checked for damage.

While the house still had power, Stang said there were no electronic devices inside.

“None of the fuses had been blown. That was all we could find,” he added.

Firefighters found a couple who passed by on a motorcycle and took refuge from the storm in a car port behind the church.

“They just pulled into there to seek shelter from the rain,” Stang said. “They said that while sitting waiting for the rain to stop, they (saw) the lightning strike and a ball of fire at the corner of the house where the electric line came into the house.”

Firefighters determined the only damage was the telephone line was burned off the house and there were scorch marks on the soffit. No damage estimate was available Monday, but Stang said it was minor damage.