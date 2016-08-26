Alcohol is suspected in Friday's injury crash

Ricardo Juan Silva, 26, of Norwalk, was driving a 1995 Toyota Corolla that sustained disabling damage in the crash and was towed by Fitzgerald’s Towing. He was treated on the scene by North Central EMS. Silva was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Silva was traveling northbound on New State Road and lost control of the vehicle in the curve at Ridge Road. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox on the driver’s side and a utility pole on the passenger side.

Alcohol is suspected but no charges have been filed as the crash remains under investigation. Assisting agencies included North Central EMS, Norwalk Fire Department and Fitzgerald’s Towing.