'Don’t Give Up!' convention planned for Cleveland, Toledo

The theme of this year’s program is “Don’t Give Up!” Organizers say everyone is invited to attend this free event, even if they are not of the same faith.

“Many people today suffer disappointment and feel discouraged, but there is hope,” said Steven Klatte, a convention spokesman. “The 2017 ‘Don’t Give Up!’ convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses will show from the Bible how to enjoy a happy life now and gain a real hope for the future.

“A highlight of this year’s convention will be a feature length film. Each afternoon a portion of this film will be shown. Over the three days, in this feature, we will intently follow the story of a family who learns why Jesus said: ‘Remember the wife of Lot.’”

This month, Jehovah’s Witnesses will attempt to extend personal invitations to everyone across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania to attend the convention.

All of this region’s more than 180 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses — including those in Norwalk, Bellevue, Birmingham, Sandusky, Shelby and Wellington — will help distribute printed invitations to the convention.

The first of these three-day conventions to be held in Cleveland will begin at 9:20 a.m. Friday, July 7 and run through 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Conventions also will be held at the same venue on the weekends of July 14 and July 28. An estimated 24,000 will come to the Wolstein Center for the Bible-base programs.

In addition, a convention also is scheduled for the weekend of July 28 at the Seagate Convention Centre in Toledo.

There is no admission fee for any of these events. Conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses are supported entirely by voluntary donations.

From May through November, Jehovah’s Witnesses will be organizing conventions around the world.

Worldwide, there are more than 8,300,000 Witnesses in more than 119,000 congregations in 240 countries and territories.