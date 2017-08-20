Browns-Steelers dominate best dressed animal contest

The Best Dressed Animal contest took place Friday afternoon in the Doug Wilson Building, and the organizers were pleased with how it went.

“Every year, I’m really impressed with the costumes but this year imagination is the word,” said Pam Hansberger, the Huron County Junior Fair superintendent. She added that many of the creative costumes were ideas she wouldn’t have been able to think of.

The champion of the contest, 9-year-old Ava Deel, used two rabbits and an NFL rivalry as her theme.

Deel dressed one rabbit, Grace, as a Cleveland Browns player, and the other rabbit, Stew, as a Pittsburgh Steelers player. Deel dressed herself as the referee.

She transformed their cage into a miniature football field, complete with goal posts and a cell phone as the Jumbotron. The Browns, by the way, were winning 21-0.

“We were watching football and my mom came up with the idea,” said Deel, who is a member of the 4-H Flashes club.

The idea took about two weeks to become a reality.

Deel said she feels “good” about winning.

The runners-up were two cousins with a goat and a rabbit, who were all staged as a campfire, and the ingredients for a s’more. The rabbit, whose name fittingly is “Marshmellow,” and the goat, named “Lightning” accompanied Dana Preston and Brailey Key.

Preston said she got the idea from her halloween costume. She admitted to being nervous during the contest but afterwards she said, “I feel good.”

The two are members of the Classy Clovers 4-H Club.

Ten-year-old Zurina Immel won most creative idea. Her goat, who was dressed as a unicorn, followed her, the fairy godmother, as she held a sceptor and wore a fancy dress. She is also a member of the Classy Clovers club.

Other participants included a boy dressed as a moon, accompanied by his cow; 80s rockers (a girl and a goat); a rainy-day girl with a duck; a boy on bike with his rabbit dressed as E.T. in the bike’s basket.