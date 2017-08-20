Eisenhauer’s grand champion lamb goes for $4,100 at large livestock auction

Gail Pickworth is the auctioneer every year and the animals include calves, beef, hogs and lambs. The bidders for the sale are generally businesses or individuals who want to help the children, as well as generate goodwill for their enterprises.

The youngsters receive not only the amount bid for each animal but also its market value, which reimburses them for the time, energy and money that have gone into the livestock. All the numbers in this article are bid prices only.

Owen Feichtner led off the sale with his grand champion beef feeder that sold for $1,300, and his reserve champion that sold for $900. The dairy feeders followed with Brice Martin’s grand champion bringing $1,100 and Morgan Baxter’s reserve champion bringing $1,300.

In the swine category, Owen Feichtner’s grand champ market hog brought $1,800 and Austin Hunker’s reserve champ brought $1,000. Kennedy Brooks received $1,075 for her grand champ barrow carcass and Matt Warner received $725 for this reserve champ.

Moving on to market beef, Alex Linder raised both the grand and reserve champs and his animals brought $1,925 and $1,700, respectively. Grant Opper’s grand champ market beef carcass brought $2,150 and Tyler Baxter’s reserve champ brought $1,200.

Dairy steers followed with Austin Hunker’s grand champ bringing $1,500 and Jeremiah Adams’ reserve champ bringing $1,350. Drake Knoll’s grand champ dairy cow sold for $800 and Avery Dumbeck’s reserve champ for $750.

The final category was market lambs, with Chase Eisenhauer’s grand champ making $4,100, and Austin Hunker’s reserve champ making $1,000.

You will not find Hannah French’s name above, but she participated in the sale with her market hog and barrow carcass. At age 10, she lives in the Wakeman area with her parents, Chandra and Barrett French, and two younger sisters who are not old enough for 4-H.

Hannah, a member of the Shining Clovers 4-H club, will be a fifth grader at Norwalk Catholic School in Norwalk, where she participates in volleyball and basketball. Besides learning to care for her animals, she says she has made friends in 4-H and also has learned about subjects such as health and safety. Her plans for the future include continuing to work on the family farm.

The Frenches lives on a farm that has been in their family since 1936. Barrett said his great-grandfather, Winthrop French, founded the farm as well as French’s Hybrid’s, a seed company still in business today.

Barrett also belonged to a Huron County 4-H club while growing up — the Wakeman Guys & Gals, which no longer exists but turned into the club his daughter belongs to today. He said he has seen Hannah develop a sense of responsibility and work ethic in 4-H.

“It makes me proud and gives me a sense of accomplishment to see her take an interest in the program,” he said.

Hannah’s dad said he believes that children in 4-H “learn respect for the products they use every day.”

Hannah is just one of the hundreds of Huron County 4-Hers who might not have owned a grand or reserve champion, but who are leaning valuable traits they will carry with them long after this year’s fair is history.