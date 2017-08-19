Fair concludes tonight with demo derby

Friday brought nicer weather, which fair official Barney Bacon was pleased with.

“It seems to be going good. The weather is fine and there’s a nice breeze. We’re hoping for a big crowd tonight,” Bacon said about Friday afternoon.

The Rough Truck/Rough Car Competition was at 6:30 p.m. at the grandstand last night.

Three preteens, Emily Romero, Amy Aguilera and Bailey Brant were enjoying the fair on Friday. They ordered lemonade as they were walking around and said the “Zero Gravity ride” is their favorite part of the fair.

Today at the fair is Marett Unlimited Day. It also the last day to walk around, get some fair food and check out the vendors, booths, projects and animals that the fair has to offer.

The Large livestock auction will be at 9 p.m. and the Board of Directors election will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Kids’ Pig Scramble will be in the Wilson Building, the Chainsaw auction by Matt Missey will be at the Heritage entrance and the Demo derby will be at the grandstand area. All of these events will be at 6 p.m.

There will also be a Barn Dance in the Heritage Area and a Comedy Carnival, presented by Chicago Mercantile.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the morning. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the day.

Tomorrow will be clean-up and move-out day at the fair.