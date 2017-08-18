Rough truck competition tonight at fair

Related activities included a senior king and queen contest, bingo and music.

Paul Capelle, a senior citizen enjoying the fair, said he thinks setting aside a day for older people is a “good idea.”

His favorite part of the fair is talking to others.

“I think it’s great,” Norwalk resident Joan Warner said about senior citizens day.

She added that her favorite part is spending time with her great-granddaughter, Lucy, and watching her on the rides.

Harold Burton McClaflin from the Laurels of New London and Janet Jones from Pristine Senior Living in Willard were selected as the Huron County Fair king and queen.

Thursday’s grandstand entertainment was motocross racing.

All activities were organized by Kelly Lippus of Gaymont Nursing Center and were held at the Pickworth building on the north end of the grounds.

One booth at the fair directed towards senior citizens is the Senior Enrichment Services booth.

Deanie Berry, who has been working with Senior Enrichment Services for 16 years, said they gave away many free subscriptions to their newsletter, “The Connection,” and found many interested in their painting classes and their PLINKO game, where fair-goers had a chance to win a cardboard fan.

“We have been introducing ourselves to a lot of new folks in the county,” Berry said about Thursday.

Showers started at 3:30 p.m.

“There was a little participation” on Thursday, but today is “supposed to be better weather,” Fair Board Vice President Dick Wiles said.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 82 and a low around 62.

Wilds added that since today marks the start of the weekend and many people will be getting paid, “everyone should come up and enjoy the fair.”

The Rough Truck/Rough Car Competition takes place at 6:30 p.m. today in the grandstand area.

This competition tests a driver’s skill and ability to maneuver their vehicle through a course in the least amount of time.

It is open to all drivers 18 years and older who own the vehicle in competition. Those interested in participating can enter Friday night at the gate. Rules are available in the fair office or at huroncountyfair.com. For more information, call Adam Myers at 419-706-0201 or Chad Welter at 419-681-4969.

Wednesday was Veterans Day at the fair, and the attendance was 8,300.