Huron County Fair brings residents and horses from across the county

“There are are three of us that show together and they belong to all three of us,” said Daniel, a Bellevue resident.

Daniel said they start preparing for fair season in the spring. “We try to drive them about five nights a week,” she added.

She also said their group goes to seven fairs throughout the summer — the Huron County Fair being their third in the last three weeks.

Daniel stood next to a large, dark-colored horse named Luke. Luke’s mane was completely braided and decorated with colorful ribbon that hung down by his face.

“It takes an army of people to do this,” Daniel said, “because it takes hours to get them all braided up and ready to go like this.”

In terms of the effects that showing has on the horses themselves, Daniel said she thinks they enjoy it. “You can stand them in the back of the trailer and they will run in on their own, because they want to go,” she said.

“They get pampered here; everyone’s always brushing them and petting them.”

Among those showing horses in the Belgian breed category Thursday morning were Bobbie Howell, of Shiloh, Emma Weller, of Bellevue and Bonnie Bivens, of Willard. The three ladies were excited as they walked the horses out of the arena, talking and petting the animals.

Howell and Bivens both showed horses that won first place in their categories while Weller stood with a horse that earned a second-place ranking.