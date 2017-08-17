$1,800 pie bought for good cause

Adam and Amy Wade and their family contributed to this highly-valued pie.

The reason for the brow-raising price — the pie was purchased in memory of Hazel Myers.

The 50-year 4-H adviser died in February and the pie auction was dedicated to her. Myers’ daughter, Jan Wade, explained the significance of the auction before it took place.

In 1999, 4-Hers had to pay $5 to get into the fair, she said. Myers heard of this and decided to do something about it because she felt it was unfair for them to have to pay after working so hard all year to prepare for the fair. She started a group called Community Minded Fair Supporters to raise money so that 4-Hers can have free admittance to the fair.

Within the last 19 years, the group has raised more than $146,000. About $32,000 of that total came from the ten previous 10 pie auctions.

Twenty-one pies were auctioned Tuesday night at the 11th annual event.

The first pie, a peach pie, went to the Westaff employment agency in Norwalk for $100, and the last pie, a blueberry pie, went to Huron County Prosecutor James Joel Sitterly and another man for $225.

The second most expensive pie, after the $1,800 blackberry one, went for $250.

This year’s auction raised roughly $4,500.

Wade expressed her appreciation for the support and said her mother would have felt similarly.

“She would’ve been so pleased,” Wade said, adding, “We couldn’t do it without the support of the ladies who bake the pies.”

Wade said 4-H runs in the family, since this is her 45th year of being an adviser.