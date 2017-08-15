Crafts, animals and rides delight youngsters on Kids Day

The count was up from last year’s, which was just under 6,000, but down from 2015’s 6,321 first-day attendees.

“It was a great day. Perfect weather,” fair official Barney Bacon said about Monday. “The crowd was a little small for the concert, but that happens.”

In 2014, there were 5,896 who attended the fair’s opening day, down from 2013’s total of 6,775. The fair’s first day in 2012 broke decade-long opening day records with 7,692, while 2011 saw 6,729 people for Monday’s attendance.

Tuesday was Kids Day, which meant free admission until 3 p.m. and various free activities for young ones. The warm weather didn’t deter families from attending.

The Help Me Grow booth in the commercial building helped children make handprints as a keepsake for parents.

“Parents like to come back and get the handprints every year to see how much has changed,” said Valarie Johnson, an employee at the booth.

The Norwalk Public Library booth offered opportunities for children to make a snake out of a pipe cleaner, beads and googly eyes.

“We had over 250 kids stop,” library director Heidi Sutter said. “I’ve had a good time and it’s been busy.”

Wakeman’s Tracey Webb brought three boys to the fair, who admitted that “watching the horse events” and seeing the cows was their favorite part of the fair.

Charell Halbeisen, a Norwalk resident, said she enjoyed seeing her 6-year-old Lilyan and her 4-year-old Reece ride the bumper cars. Lilyan also said she enjoyed seeing the rabbits.

“They’re so cute that I want one,” Halbeisen said.

Big events from Tuesday included the junior fair royalty pageant, the cheer bonanza and square dancing.

Today is Veterans Day at the fair. Veterans will be admitted for one cent, and bean soup will be served in the Veterans Pavilion in the afternoon.

The forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 and a low of 67.