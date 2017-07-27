Names of victims in state fair fatal accident released

The accident occurred at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus on a ride called the Fireball, which is operated by Amusements of America.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the fairgrounds.

The following were injured and transported to area hospitals:

• Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg

• Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus

• Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus

• Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala

• Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus

• Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus

• A 14 year-old boy whose name is being withheld at the request of the family.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information that could help investigators is encouraged to call troopers at (614) 799-6633.

Troopers were assisted by the Columbus Division of Police, Columbus Division of Fire, the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair. The accident remains under investigation.