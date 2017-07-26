1 dead, 7 injured on Ohio State Fair ride tonight

The man killed was among those thrown from the ride, the Associated Press reported, citing the Columbus Fire Department.

A five-second video posted on YouTube shows the ride swinging back and forth when it crashes into something and part of the ride carrying passengers breaks off. The video captured several people falling from the ride.

The Columbus Dispatch, citing the fire department, reported the people were thrown from the Fire Ball ride at 7:20 p.m.

The man was killed on impact, the Dispatch said, reporting that five of the injured were in critical condition and two more were in stable condition. Three were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center . Two others were taken to Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, the newspaper reported.

NBC4, in Columbus, identified the man fatally injured only as an 18-year-old.

cleveland.com was not immediately able to contact the Columbus police department or the fire department.

The Ohio State Fair opened Wednesday and is scheduled to last Aug. 6, according to its website. Officials with the fair tweeted that there was a "report of a ride incident."

Gov. John Kaisch said he was saddened by the incident, and ordered all rides to be shut down.

"I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair," he said in a Wednesday statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed."

