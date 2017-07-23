Learn how to live “Well Beyond 60!” on Ohio State Fair’s Senior Day

The EXPO will feature health screenings that will help visitors of all ages identify healthy choices they can make throughout their lifespans to ensure they live a healthier, more active life at age 60 and beyond. The event is free with fair admission, which is only $4 all day for visitors age 60 and older.

Fairgoers visiting the EXPO will have access to free health screenings and educational displays including: Blood pressure screening, falls risk assessment, balance testing, vision screening, nutrition education, physical activity and more. New this year: Meet at the EXPO tent at 10:30 a.m. and noon for a free “Walk With A Doc,” where fairgoers will get valuable advice and the opportunity to ask questions of a physician.

“Ohioans are living longer and are more active, which means that the choices we make about our health and wellness throughout our lives is more important than ever,” said Stephanie M. Loucka, director of the department. “Now in its third year, the ‘Well Beyond 60!’ EXPO provides services and interactive demonstrations to help all Ohioans understand how they can ensure a happy, healthy and long life.”

"Well Beyond 60!" EXPO partners include: Ohio Department of Aging, Prevent Blindness Ohio, Mount Carmel Health, The Ohio State University Extension, Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center, Ohio’s area agencies on aging, and STEADY U Ohio and HEALTHY U Ohio initiative member organizations, among others.

Fairgoers who attend the free Senior Day Concert “The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited,” will also be treated to a free falls prevention mini-workshop.

For ticket information, directions and a full schedule for the Ohio State Fair, visit www.ohiostatefair.com. For information about the Department of Aging’s programs and initiatives, visit www.aging.ohio.gov.