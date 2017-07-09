Toast of Ohio Wine Heritage Festival returns Saturday

The festival will feature 10 Ohio wineries, gourmet food, live musical entertainment, and a juried art show in neighboring Washington Park. The festival grounds are open from noon to 7 pm.

Admission is $10 per person and includes a souvenir Toast of Ohio wine glass and four complimentary wine tastings. Tickets will also be available to purchase for exchange of additional wine tastings. Wine tasting tickets are $1 each and glass pours will vary by vendor.

Participating wineries include Paper Moon Vineyards, Firelands Winery, Chateau Tebeau , Humble Bee Vineyards, Matus Winery, D & D Smith Winery, Al-Bi Winery, Vermilion Valley Vineyards, Camelot Cellars, and Maize Valley.

Delicious food selections will be offered by the premier sponsor Vine & Olive Mediterranean Bakery as well as Gram’s Goodies and GessWho Tacos.

A variety of musical entertainment and family fun activities will occur throughout the day, including performances by The Brad Walk Trio from 3-7PM. The adjacent Merry-Go-Round Museum will offer special $2 admission during the festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission fees benefit the sponsoring Merry-Go-Round Museum. Sponsors include Ohio Grape Industries, Vine & Olive Mediterranean Bakery, Foods & Wine, Ohio Magazine, and Lake Erie Shores & Islands. For more information about the Toast of Ohio Event contact the Merry-Go-Round Museum at 419.626.6111 or visit www.toastofohio.com

The Lake Erie Shores & Islands region once featured huge vineyards that spread from east of Sandusky to the western region near the bay because of the lakeshore climate. The Toast of Ohio event was developed to celebrate the area’s winemaking heritage. Today, dozens of wineries still operate in the region. Make a weekend of it with lodging packages available at SHORESandISLANDS.com and tour the area’s wineries. Call 1-800-255-3743 for information.