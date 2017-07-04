Fourth of July parade winners announced!

Best commercial float
* Lady Paw’s Grooming
* Gary Bauer (Piney Paradise)
Civic float
* Scott Shadwick
* Relay for Life
Marching unit (includes color guards, excludes school bands)
* Spirit of ‘76
* American Legion
Antique Autobmobile
* Jim Grover
* Jerry and Roberta Gormley
Most unusual entry
* Norwalk Music Fest
* Rockstar Concrete
Horse unit
* Budweiser Clydesdale
* Huron County Showstoppers
Drill unit
* Norwalk High School
* NorthStar
Clown
* Fritz the Clown
* Elaine Stieber
Fire company
* F.O.O.L.S.
* Hook and Ladder — Norwalk
Best Theme unit
* Children of the American Revolution
* Olde Time Wrestling
Best Church float
* Norwalk Baptist
* Foundation Church
Best Truck unit
* Coles energy
* O.D.O.T.
Best Business float
* Norwalk Furniture
* Corrigan Kettle Corn
Best Youth float
* Lefty Grove
* D.A.R.E.