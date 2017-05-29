Strawberry Festival schedule

Monday, May 29

10 a.m. - Festival Opens

10 a.m. - Memorial Day Parade

10 a.m. -1 p.m. - Back to the Wild Animal Show

11 a.m.-12 p.m. - Car & Truck Show Registration

11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Car & Truck Show

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Balloon Twister

12 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens

1-3 p.m. Caricature Artist

1:45 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest Check-In

2 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest

5 p.m. - Festival Closes

Main Stage is located on the corner of East Main and N. Linwood Street.

Kid & Toddler Zones located on East Main Street.

V.I.T. (Very Important Teen) Area located in Suhr Park with activities for teenagers.

Beer Tent located behind One Little Blessing, enter on Hester Street.

Car Show located on East Main St., between Prospect St. to Woodlawn Ave. (Monday only).

Complete schedule with event locations can be found on website. All times are subject change. Check the website for the most up-to-date information: www.norwalkjaycees.com.