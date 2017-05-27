Strawberry Festival schedule

Saturday, May 27
8 a.m. - 5K Registration
8-11 a.m. - United Fund Pancake Breakfast
9 a.m. - 5K Start
9:45-10:15 a.m. - Berry Cute Baby Registration
10 a.m. - Festival Opens
10:30 a.m. - Berry Cute Baby Contest
11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Finger Printing by the Huron County Sheriff Department
12 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens
12-4 p.m. - Lake Erie & Southern Model Train Club Open House
12-4 p.m. - Balloon Twister
12-8 p.m. - LuLaRoe Sale
1-2 p.m. - Great Grandpa Beebe
1-3 p.m. - Caricature Artist
2-2:30 p.m. - Norwalk H.S. Talent Show Winners
2-3 p.m. - Bar-Centennial Pub Crawl Check-In
3-7 p.m. - Bar-Centennial Pub Crawl
3-4 p.m. - Great Grandpa Beebe
3-3:45 p.m. - Michael Oddo Comedic Hypnotist
4:30-5:15 p.m. - Michael Oddo Comedic Hypnotist
5-7 p.m. - Music Room
6-8 p.m. - Roaming Magician
7-11 p.m. - V.I.T. DJ & Dance
7-10 p.m. - County Line Band
8-11 p.m. - Calen and the Savages
11 p.m. - Festival Closes
Sunday, May 28
9 a.m. - Yoga
10 a.m. - Festival Opens
12 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens
12-6 p.m. - LuLaRoe Sale
12-4 p.m. Lake Erie & Southern Model Train Club Open House
1-3 p.m. Caricature Artist
1-3 p.m. - Princess Meet & Greet
2-4 p.m. - Super Hero Meet &Greet
4-5 p.m. - Great Grandpa Beebe
5-6 p.m. - Music Room
5-7 p.m. - Great Grandpa Beebe
6-8 p.m. - Roaming Magician
7-10 - Majestic - Journey Tribute Band
7-11 p.m. - Mobile Gaming Truck
8-11 p.m. - Eric Sowers Band
11 p.m. - Festival Closes
Monday, May 29
10 a.m. - Festival Opens
10 a.m. - Memorial Day Parade
10 a.m. -1 p.m. - Back to the Wild Animal Show
11 a.m.-12 p.m. - Car & Truck Show Registration
11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Car & Truck Show
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Balloon Twister
12 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens
1-3 p.m. Caricature Artist
1:45 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest Check-In
2 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest
5 p.m. - Festival Closes
Main Stage is located on the corner of East Main and N. Linwood Street.
Kid & Toddler Zones located on East Main Street.
V.I.T. (Very Important Teen) Area located in Suhr Park with activities for teenagers.
Beer Tent located behind One Little Blessing, enter on Hester Street.
Car Show located on East Main St., between Prospect St. to Woodlawn Ave. (Monday only).
Complete schedule with event locations can be found on website. All times are subject change. Check the website for the most up-to-date information: www.norwalkjaycees.com.