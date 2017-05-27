Strawberry Festival schedule

Saturday, May 27

8 a.m. - 5K Registration

8-11 a.m. - United Fund Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m. - 5K Start

9:45-10:15 a.m. - Berry Cute Baby Registration

10 a.m. - Festival Opens

10:30 a.m. - Berry Cute Baby Contest

11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Finger Printing by the Huron County Sheriff Department

12 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens

12-4 p.m. - Lake Erie & Southern Model Train Club Open House

12-4 p.m. - Balloon Twister

12-8 p.m. - LuLaRoe Sale

1-2 p.m. - Great Grandpa Beebe

1-3 p.m. - Caricature Artist

2-2:30 p.m. - Norwalk H.S. Talent Show Winners

2-3 p.m. - Bar-Centennial Pub Crawl Check-In

3-7 p.m. - Bar-Centennial Pub Crawl

3-4 p.m. - Great Grandpa Beebe

3-3:45 p.m. - Michael Oddo Comedic Hypnotist

4:30-5:15 p.m. - Michael Oddo Comedic Hypnotist

5-7 p.m. - Music Room

6-8 p.m. - Roaming Magician

7-11 p.m. - V.I.T. DJ & Dance

7-10 p.m. - County Line Band

8-11 p.m. - Calen and the Savages

11 p.m. - Festival Closes

Sunday, May 28

9 a.m. - Yoga

10 a.m. - Festival Opens

12 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens

12-6 p.m. - LuLaRoe Sale

12-4 p.m. Lake Erie & Southern Model Train Club Open House

1-3 p.m. Caricature Artist

1-3 p.m. - Princess Meet & Greet

2-4 p.m. - Super Hero Meet &Greet

4-5 p.m. - Great Grandpa Beebe

5-6 p.m. - Music Room

5-7 p.m. - Great Grandpa Beebe

6-8 p.m. - Roaming Magician

7-10 - Majestic - Journey Tribute Band

7-11 p.m. - Mobile Gaming Truck

8-11 p.m. - Eric Sowers Band

11 p.m. - Festival Closes

Monday, May 29

10 a.m. - Festival Opens

10 a.m. - Memorial Day Parade

10 a.m. -1 p.m. - Back to the Wild Animal Show

11 a.m.-12 p.m. - Car & Truck Show Registration

11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Car & Truck Show

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Balloon Twister

12 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens

1-3 p.m. Caricature Artist

1:45 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest Check-In

2 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest

5 p.m. - Festival Closes

Main Stage is located on the corner of East Main and N. Linwood Street.

Kid & Toddler Zones located on East Main Street.

V.I.T. (Very Important Teen) Area located in Suhr Park with activities for teenagers.

Beer Tent located behind One Little Blessing, enter on Hester Street.

Car Show located on East Main St., between Prospect St. to Woodlawn Ave. (Monday only).

Complete schedule with event locations can be found on website. All times are subject change. Check the website for the most up-to-date information: www.norwalkjaycees.com.