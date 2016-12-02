Wakeman's Christmas in the Park Saturday

This is the third year the village will hold their special Christmas in the Village where everyone gets involved and there’s something for all ages to enjoy.

It will take place starting at 8:30 a.m. and run all day until Santa packs up and head back north at 9 p.m.

“Last year (we did) Christmas in the Village and it went so well,” Wakeman Mayor Chris Hipp.

“It starts out with breakfast with Santa. It brings people from all over. Everyone’s lives are so busy, this just gives people an opportunity to come out and fit it in their schedule when they can, they can come and go or (stay all day). It’s a long day, a very nice day. It brings people in and out of the village all day long”

Hipp said that amount of traffic isn’t something that village has always been used to, but a change it was excited to see.

“I think Wakeman has come a long way in the last few years,” he said.

“We’ve redone the uptown and they was my main goal since I became mayor, is to bring more people into the community and I think that’s finally being achieved. This brings people from all over. We have a few tree farms in the area and people come from Cleveland. They say that they’ve made traditions to get their trees from Wakeman every year. It’s an adventure, a tradition. Now we have people coming from up town and shopping and then eating in our town. ... That’s something that’s never really been before.”

“It’s just the fun filled day, filled with Christmas joy,” Hipp added.

Andrew Chafin, a Major League Baseball player from Wakeman, will also be a special guest at the event. A 2008 Western Reserve graduate, Chafin is a relief pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Christmas in the Village schedule is as follows:

8:30 to 9:30 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa at St. Mary’s Church with ornament painting, blood pressure checks and kids IDs with the Huron County Sheriff

9 a.m. to noon: Cookies by the pound sale at the Wakeman Congregational Church.

9 a.m. to noon: Christmas refreshments at Key Bank

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Winter storybook tale and a walk. Huron County Community Library presents ‘The Storybook Trail Down Pleasant Street.’

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Wakeman Community Park will house a number of activities.

* Fill up the downtown Gazebo with canned goods, paper products and other items to be donated to Caring Community.

* Dillon Family Foundation will be serving cookies, hot chocolate, cider and coffee.

* The Wakeman Fire Department will be handing out popcorn balls and popcorn as a “thank-you” to the community for passing its levy.

* The Wakeman Police Department and village employees will be hosting reindeer games, a raffle and crafts

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Come visit the live reindeer in the park.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Wakeman Masonic Temple will have activities, giveaways and an adult ugly sweater contest.

Noon to 4 p.m.: Fisher-Titus Medical Center will be set up to help children make a health snack and give parents healthy recipes.

Noon to 4 p.m.: Citizen Ambulance Station will be hosting kids Christmas crafts and blood pressure screenings.

Noon to 4 p.m.: The area businesses will be set up for crafts, activities, refreshments and special deals for any who stop by.

Noon to 4 p.m.: The Huron County Community Library will celebrate with all things frozen, including crafts and refreshments from noon to 2 p.m., meet Elsa and Anna from 2 to 3 p.m. and balloon creations until 4 p.m.

4:30 p.m.: Join in caroling through the village on a decorated hayride through the village.

5:30 p.m.: A special Christmas wish will be presented my Mayor Hipp and Wakeman’s own Andrew Chafin (Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher) as they set the mood for the tree lighting.

6 p.m.: Official tree lighting

7 p.m.: Morman Funeral Home will host its annual Holiday concert

7 to 9 p.m.: Santa will be in his workshop at the Wakeman Elevator for all to visit.