Show for 'pee wee' sized showman

They offered children who were too young for 4-H the opportunity to show a friend or family member’s sheep with Friday’s PeeWee Sheep Showmanship, learning to walk and present them to a judge and giving them a chance to feel important like the big kids.

“We try to get them out here in the ring with older brothers and sisters or family as soon as possible,” said show judge Matt Martin..

“We can tell there are differences in these kids in terms of confidence levels. Some of these kids have obviously done this before. For some of them this is their first time. We want them to have that confidence. They’re all done a good job keeping the lambs under control. It’s really a great group of kids.”

The goal is to feed off of the children’s interest and show them the excitement and family atmosphere of showing an animal at a young age so they aren’t as nervous when they grow up.

“They start to love this fun, happy family we have out here,” Martin said. “The conversations you start to have with these kids when you’re out here talking to them, just small talk, it’s amazing. These are great kids.”

One child Martin was particularly impressed with was Tate Stevens, 4, of Norwalk. He had Stevens tell the audience the name of his goat — Jake From State Farm.

His mother Nicole Stevens, who serves as fair sheep superintendent, said she’s not sure where the name came from.

“We were walking out to the barn and I looked over and asked him ‘So do you know what you’re going to name him yet?’ And he said ‘Yes. Jake From State Farm,’” she said with a laugh.”

She thinks the show is a good thing for the young kids to experience.

“ Just to be able to come out here for a show,” she said. “That’s what they want to do. They wanted to do it (when the older kids showed their sheep).”

Tate said his favorite part of the whole fair was “being with Jake” in the show ring.