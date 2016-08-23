Grand champion dairy steer goes for $2,500

“I was able to buy my first car (in October). I felt like I had done something for myself because I’ve always been depending on my parents,” said the 15-year-old girl who is a member of the Huron County Clovers. “I’ve worked so hard raising (beef) cows.”

Chapin, who will be a sophomore at Norwalk High School, sold a beef feeder for $525 to Riley Construction during Saturday morning’s Huron County Junior Fair large livestock sale.

“It was born in January. I worked with my animals starting in March and April,” she said.

Once school was out, Chapin started walking and washing the livestock and getting them prepared for the fair. She did that every day from 7 to 9 a.m.

The daughter of Abby and Randy Blake said it’s important to calm your animal and make sure it’s used to being around people and outside noises.

Phillip Bogner, 17, of Willard, sold a beef feeder for $1,300 to Underground Utilities. It was the grand champion in its category; there was no reserve champion.

“It’s going to (my) college fund probably,” said the son of Dennis and Lisa who will be a senior at Willard High School.

Bogner plans to attend the Wooster campus of ATI. While he hasn’t decided on what he’s studying, he plans to give back to the fair in some capacity when he gets older.

His beef feeder weighed 463 pounds.

“They can probably go up to 1,600 and 1,700 (pounds) if you want them that big,” said Bogner, who collectively has been in 4-H and FFA for 12 years.

Chapin smiled as G.A. Pickworth took bids Saturday for her beef feeder. She talked a little bit about standing in front of the crowd, saying at first she wondered how to stand or what to do with her hands, which is common for most first-timers.

“It’s a little scary. After doing it for so long, you’re used to it,” she said. “This is my seventh year raising cows.”

Chapin, who is a part of the Robert Chapin & Sons Farm, shared what’s important with raising livestock. She said the animals always need to have clean bedding and enough feed and water.

“Always have fans. Keep them cool,” Chapin said.

Many people come to the large livestock sale to catch up with friends.

All three of Greenwich Township resident Jean Kieffer’s children sold lambs and chickens for 10 years. Even though her kids are grown, she and her husband return to the sale each year. Kieffer said she enjoys seeing what the local students are doing.

“Of course I always enjoy listening to the auctioneer,” she added.

“We enjoy seeing friends we don’t normally see because of our busy lives. We’ll go up to them and see what’s going on with their lives,” Kieffer said.

Here are the prices of the remaining grand and reserve champions in each category and the people and businesses which bought them:

• Grand champion market lamb, $1,850 — Westaff, Locust Knoll Farm, Extol of Ohio

• Reserve champion market lamb, $1,500 — Ag Credit, Myers-Zimke Insurance Agency Inc., Danelion, Annette Wilcox Century 21 Premiere Properties, 2nd Auto Chance II, Myers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Lonz Law Firm, Glenn Brooks Construction LLC, Eric Brown Nationwide Financial

• Grand champion dairy steer, $2,500 — Smith Paving, Sutton Bank, Ken and Brenda Landoll

• Reserve champion dairy steer, $1,500 — Civista Bank, Westaff, Myers, Annette Wilcox Century 21, Northern Ohio Rural Water

• Grand champion market beef, $2,000 — Erie Blacktop

• Reserve champion market beef, $2,000 — Smiley Automotive, Coles Energy, Smith Paving

• Grand champion dairy cow, $900 — Popper Construction

• Reserve champion dairy cow, $800 — Stein’s Dairy, Dick Stein for state representative

• Grand champion barrow carcass, $1,100 — Ag Credit, John and Bev Brooks, Trent Nationwide Insurance, Lonz Law Firm

• Reserve champion barrow carcass, $600 — NORW, Westaff

• Grand champion market hog, $1,500 — Secor Funeral Home (Willard), Tom Trimmer

• Reserve champion market hog, $1,500 — NORW, Annette Wilcox Century 21, RKS Power Solutions, Norwalk Kiwanis, Myers, Anthony Chagaros Construction; Brown, Crane & Assoc. LTD, Microcharged, T. Douglas Clifford Law Office LTD

• Grand champion dairy feeder, $1,800 — Attica Raceway, Underground Utilities

• Reserve champion dairy feeder, $1,000 — Civista Bank, Annette Wilcox Century 21, Myers, Bungard Mack Insurance, Millers SuperValu, Precison Paving Inc., MCP Financial Services