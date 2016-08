She also was the reserve champion in showmanship.

Neuberger, who is the volleyball setter at Edison, sold her animal for $6,500 to Smiley’s Automotive, Tusing Construction and Custom Auto Collision. She bought the animal from Dave Obrenovich, of Extreme Show Cattle, and was coached by Jake Otto, of Otto Farms in Berlin Heights.

She is the daughter of Leslie Neuberger, of Huron, and Jim Neuberger, of Milan.