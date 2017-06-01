Environmental Day is Saturday in Norwalk

The Environmental Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the old Kmart building on Milan Avenue.

Examples of items that will be accepted include: Desktops, laptops, printers, copiers, fax machines, scanners, home and cell phones, cameras, modems, power cords, plugs, wires and cables.

Accepted in good working condition: Stereo equipment, peripherals, radios, servers, game consoles, VCR and DVD players. TVs are not accepted.

Gently used clothing also will be collected. All items can be dropped off for free. Goodwill Industries is partnering with The Frank Van Dresser Team with RE/MAX Quality Realty and The Brian Smith Group with Union Home Mortgage for the event.

Also on board for the event is Christie Lane Industries. The public is invited to bring regular recyclables to the event such as cardboard boxes, junk mail, file folders, paper, phone books, books, magazines, newspapers, aluminum cans, plastic bottles, CDs and DVDs, plastic grocery bags and household plastics. All regular recyclables can be put together in a bag or box and don’t have to be separated.

The following will not be accepted: TVs, paints or hazardous materials, medication, child seats, helmets of any kind or large appliances. Small dorm-size appliances in good working condition will be accepted.