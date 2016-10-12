Sandusky to host first comic book, gaming convention

The first-ever Halloween Comic and Game Convention will take place Oct. 22 in Maui Sands Resort. The POP Shop, a comic book and pop culture store, located at 4816 Milan Road, will host the convention, which will feature a combination of comic book vendors, toys, trading card games and a video-game dealer.

“We have 50 tables sold. I think that comes out to about 28 vendors,” said David Baum, manager of The POP Shop.

The vendors selling comics come from Amherst, Avon Lake, Medina and near Cleveland and Toledo.

“The event is open to the entire community, giving everyone a chance to show off their best costumes and search for some treasured books from the 50 vendor tables we've assembled,” Baum said. “Adults and kids are both invited to trick-or-treat during the event. The first 500 people to enter will be given comic books as well as other goodies.”

Gaming events to be held at the convention include Pokemon Trading Card Game PreRelease, Conquer the Pokemon Go Gym and Magic: The Gathering Gameday tournaments.

“Each event is priced individually. Everybody will get something for playing,” Baum said.

Comic book writer Keith Thomas, of Vermilion, will be at the Halloween Comic and Game Convention. He has written for Image, Zenescope and Aspen comics.

“He just completed a book through Kickstarter,” Baum said.

Thomas recently attended the New York Comic Con to secure a distributor.

“He will have (those comics) available at the convention,” Baum said. “The last work he did was for Aspen.”

Cosplayers are encouraged to attend the convention and show off their costumes.

“It’s very welcome,” Baum said. “I know a lot of people are dressing up.”

The entry free is $5, but free tickets are available at The POP Shop on Milan Road in Perkins Township, The Hero Zone and Soda Pop's in downtown Sandusky and G-Games in Norwalk.

For several years, POP customers had been asking Baum why Sandusky didn’t have its own comic book or gaming convention.

“People have been asking (me) for a long time to do something — ever since I started my store,” he said.

“Sandusky seems like the perfect place (for a convention). We’re halfway between everything,” Baum added, referring to being located between Cleveland and Toledo and between Chicago and Cleveland.

Since conventions often combine comics, toys and merchandise, Baum said he decided to offer gaming and comics at his convention and set the admission fee at a very reasonable $5, which is much less expensive than bigger “cons” in larger cities.

“Gradually I think this could grow into something big,” he said.

More information is available at www.HalloweenComicCon.com or Facebook.com/HalloweenComicCon.