Gardner-Baker

WILLARD — Brian and Angela Gardner, of Willard, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Cayla Gardner, to Blair Baker, son of Barbara Baker and the late Robert Baker, of Shelby. Cayla is a graduate of Willard High School and received her bachelor of science in social work degree from Ohio State University in 2015. She is employed at Pepperidge Farm. Blair is a graduate of Shelby High School. He is employed at Pepperidge Farm. A Dec. 9 wedding is planned at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Norwalk.