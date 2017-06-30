Gilmet and McLaughlin announce engagement

The bride-elect is the daughter of Doug and Cathy Gilmet, of Rogers City, Mich. She a 2009 graduate of Rogers City High School and a 2013 graduate of Central Michigan University. She is a teacher at Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights.

The groom-elect is the son of Tom and Cindy McLaughlin, of Norwalk. He graduated from Norwalk St. Paul High School in 2004, from Otterbein University in 2009, and from St. Meinrad School of Theology in 2013. He is a software engineer with Am Trust Financial, Inc. in Cleveland.

The couple will wed July 7 at Church of St. Clare in Lyndhurst.