The bride-elect is a 2011 graduate of Bellevue Senior High School and a 2016 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She is employed at Norwalk Furniture.

The groom-elect is the son of Robert and Deloris Davis. He is a 2010 graduate of Norwalk High School and a 2011 graduate of Bradford College. He is employed at Extol.

The couple is planning to be wed in August.