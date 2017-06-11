Zemek-Lieber

The bride-elect is the daughter of Nan McIntyre, of Windham, and the late Charles Zemek. She graduated from Windham High School in 2013 and will graduate from the University of Akron in 2018. She is employed with the Fairlawn family and Brumbaugh Chiropractic in Fairlawn.

The groom-elect is the son of Jill Lieber and John Lieber, of Norwalk. He graduated from Norwalk High School in 2012 and from the University of Akron in 2016. He is an assistant project manager for Gross Builders in North Royalton.

The couple met during Shelby’s freshman and Cory’s sophomore year at the University of Akron. Shelby said she knew after the first date that they would be married.

Their wedding is planned for June 9, 2018, at Noah’s event venue in Mentor.