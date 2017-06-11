Garcia-Kramer

The bride-elect is a graduate of Sherando High School in Stephens City, Va., Salisbury University in Maryland, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. She earned her master’s degree in marine science from the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez. She is a federal contractor for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association in Maryland.

The groom-elect, from Milan, is a 2001 graduate of Edison High School and attended Strayer University in Virginia. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served during the Iraq War. He is employed as a federal contractor for the U.S. Marine Corps Base in Quantico. Va.

The couple plan to marry in Puerto Rico this July.