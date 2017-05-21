Hipp-Missler

The bride-elect, a Norwalk native currently living in Columbus, is the daughter of John and Rachel Hipp, of Norwalk. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 2011. She received a bachelor of science in health services administration from Xavier University in 2015, and her master’s degree from The Ohio State University in 2017. She is employed with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

The groom-elect, a native of New London currently living in Columbus, is the son of Kevin and Vicki Missler, of New London. He graduated from New London High School in 2008 and received a bachelor of arts in economics from Emory University in 2012. He is an assistant project manager with O.R. Colan Associates, LLC in Columbus.

The couple grew up as family friends and began dating in the summer of 2008. They will wed June 17 at St. Paul Church in Norwalk.