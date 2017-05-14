Drieth-Bogner

Kayla graduated from Wadsworth High School in 2010, and from Bowling Green State University in 2014, with a bachelor of science in communications and marketing. She is currently employed at the Boy Scouts of America - Simon Kenton Council in Columbus.

Luke is the son of Mike and Jackie Bogner, of Willard. He gradauted from Willard High School in 2009, and from The Ohio State University in 2013, with a bachelor of science in business administration - finance. Luke is an auditor for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation in Columbus, and is currently pursuing his MBA.

The couple will be married in Wadsworth this August.