Neiwert and Herner announce their engagement

Jessica is a 2008 graduate of the Gemological Institute of America and is the owner/designer of Jessica Nei, in Seattle, Wash., designing custom fine jewelry collections and individual pieces. Charlie is a 2003 graduate of Monroeville High School where he was a member of the wrestling team. He has an associate’s degree from Terra Community College and is a graduate of the Gemological Institute of America. He is a partner and CADD designer in the firm, The Rephinery, in Seattle, Wash., which designs and produces high-end custom jewelry. Both Jessica and Charlie are award-winning jewelers.

An Oct. 1 wedding is planned in the Boulder Mountains of Idaho, with a reception on June 10, 2017, at the Riley Family Farm in Norwalk.

The couple plan to reside in Seattle, Wash., with their smoosh-faced kitty, Copper.