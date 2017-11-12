Helpful tips for choosing a preschool

The fact is now is the perfect time to visit the local preschools and see what each one has to offer. Most preschools start the registration process in January or February and classes fill up fast. You will want to have your choice of school made by that time so you are ready to complete your child’s registration as soon as registration opens.

Many parents find the dilemma of which preschool to send their child to a daunting one. I have been asked many times what to look for when visiting a potential school and always offer this advice. Check out the basics: Is the facility safe and clean? What safeguards are in place to protect your child? Do the rooms have first aid kits? Is the outdoor play area well-kept? Are there plenty of age appropriate toys and books? Are they in good condition? What is the staff to child ratio? Is the atmosphere friendly and fun? If there are students in attendance when you visit, are they enjoying themselves? Was the staff welcoming? And most importantly, did you feel comfortable there during your visit? Would you be confident that once you drop your child off for school, they would be happy and well taken care of?

Student work should be displayed in the hallways and classrooms. The classrooms should have a variety of activity areas – such as an art center, a block center, a dramatic play center and a discovery center, all stocked with materials that kids can reach. Children should not all be doing the same thing at the same time; they could be playing with toys or other kids, or working in small groups, but they should be well supervised.

It is also helpful to have a list of questions to ask the staff. These could include, does my child need to be toilet trained? What does a typical day look like? How can parents be involved at the school? How will the teacher let me know about my child’s progress? If your child requires specialized services, ask if they are available. This information should help to make the decision an easier one.

Most preschools are happy to accommodate parents who would like to visit their school, so don’t delay, schedule your visits today!

Amy Hurst is developmental specialist for Huron County Early Intervention: Huron County Board of DD.