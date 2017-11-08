Linder, Ritzenthaler, Schnellinger voted to Norwalk school board

Steve Linder, Ralph Ritzenthaler and Beth Schnellinger earned the top votes for the three open slots on the school board. The trio will join John Lendrum and Lisa Wick.

“That’s a good team there,” said Linder, who was elected to his third term Tuesday. “I want to see us make the right decisions for the teachers, employees and parents.”

Julie Castle and Eric Gonzales also ran for school board.

Linder was the only incumbent and was the top vote-getter with 1,716 unofficial votes in Tuesday’s general election.

“Absolutely. I think that was definitely a factor,” said Linder, who also believes being productive on the board and making decisions in the best interest of the district teachers, employees and parents helped him get re-elected.

“That’s the proof in the pudding,” he added.

Schnellinger earned 1,525 votes.

“It is very exciting. I believe in the Norwalk City Schools system and in everybody involved from the top to the bottom (and) from the bottom to the top. Everybody that’s involved — parents, volunteers, teachers, old, young; everyone plays an important part,” she said.

Schnellinger has served as a room mother and a volunteer. She was a Pleasant Elementary PTO president and the elementary school-clustered president. PTO is a parent-teacher organization.

“I’m just so involved with so many things, it’s crazy. I’ve just seen them all grow and not just my kids, but their friends and the others too,” she said.

“There’s a lot of commitment and dedication in the school system here in Norwalk. There’s a lot more good than there is bad here in Norwalk. And I think if we encourage the good, we can move forward,” Schnellinger added.

Ritzenthaler, who previously served one four-year term on the board, received 1,433 votes.

“I’m just thrilled to be back with the team again,” said the retired teacher.

When asked what he hopes to accomplish, Ritzenthaler said he plans on “helping the kids and the city and school district.”

“I’m interested in getting the new elementary building built across the street from the high school,” he added. “Being a teacher with the district for 33 years helped out quite a bit. That experience there and then, I know a little bit about how the school system works and I think that was a big help.”

Linder was asked about working with Ritzenthaler on the board.

“Ralph was a great person to work with. We worked well together,” he said.

This was the first time Castle and Gonzales ran for an elected office.

Castle said she doesn’t see the school board as a political job, so as far as campaigning, it was a matter of “word of mouth” and “who you know” which possibly made a difference in the outcome.

“I was hoping to get on the board and make a difference in our district,” she added. “I appreciated the opportunity to explore this arena.”

It’s unknown if Castle will run for the school board or another office in the future.

“We’ll see what the opportunities here brings me,” she said.

Gonzales looked back on the campaign as “a good experience.”

“I got to meet a lot of people. I was encouraged by the community; I had my faith restored,” he said. “We live in a great community.

“I want to give my hats off to Mr. Linder, Mr. Ritzenthaler and Mrs. Schnellinger. The voters had some confidence in them — and for good reason,” Gonzales added.

