Funds will be earned based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.

Those dollars will benefit the Norwalk Elementary PTO.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at League, Maplehurst and Pleasant elementary schools or the Norwalk Eagles Club on Cline Street.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners.

Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.

Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Emily Swick, president of the Norwalk Elementary PTO. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for teacher, school and student activities and needs, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities,” Swick continued.

“It’s a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the PTO, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.

The Norwalk Elementary PTO services more than 1,500 students, teachers and staff in Norwalk City Schools.

The PTO provides funds for field trips, assemblies, school supplies, playground equipment, special events and much more.

If you would like to donate or help with the shoe drive, email Emily Swick or Stephanie Helton at norwalkelementarypto17 @gmail.com or by contacting one of the three elementary schools.