Kiwanis honor Norwalk High's Bigler, Fries, Miller

Bigler is the daughter of Mark and Judy.
“I am in National Honors Society and also the vice president of the Foreign Language Club. I am a varsity soccer player and track runner,” she said.
Her honors and awards include: Principal's list, second-team Northern Ohio League and honorable mention all-district for soccer, first-team Sandusky Bay Conference and second-team all-district, honorable mention NOL for the girls 4x8.
“I plan to go to college to further my education and become a neo-natal nurse practitioner,” Bigler said.
Fries is the daughter of Mike and Dana. Her extra-curricular activities include: Envirothon, secretary of National Honors Society, Teen Leadership Corps, orchestra president, Northern Ohio Youth Orchestra first-chair bassist, Book Club and student council representative.
Her honors and awards include: Principal's list, attended Buckeye Girls State, received a sponsorship to Forestry Camp and to Cambridge, England to study finance.
Fries plan to study biochemistry.
Miller is the daughter of Wes and Kristin.
Her extra-curricular activities include: Varsity tennis, musical, varsity baseball manager, Teen Leadership Corps and hospital and elementary school volunteer. Miller’s honors and awards include: National Honor Society and principal's list.
She plan to study speech pathology at Ohio University.