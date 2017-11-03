Students learn science in dome theater

Kindergartners through sixth-graders experienced several different movies Thursday inside the dome theater provided by Edutainment. Teachers chose the film depending on what subjects their students are studying.

Cohen Reer, a 7-year-old first-grader, learned about outer space while his classmate, Mason Beatty, also 7, said what he found the most interesting was when he “got dizzy on the volcano.”

Two of the movies shown at NCS were “In the Deep” and “Earth’s Wild Ride.” The first is about deep-sea exploration and the fish that live there. “Earth’s Wild Ride” teaches geography as viewed from the moon during an eclipse.

“It was big when I was in St. Louis for the eclipse,” said show manager Roger Bauwman, who visits five to six schools a week with a dome theater.

Edutainment has six units that go on tour. More information is available at dometheater.net.

Fourth-grade student Andrew Schuh, after watching “In the Deep,” said he the anglerfish was the most fascinating creature he saw. An anglerfish uses a lit fleshy growth that hangs in front of its mouth to lure prey.

While watching the movies, the students sometimes squealed or “ooh’d” when a creature was on the screen.

“We have 30 different movies. We get a different movie each semester. We get a new movie from a planetarium association,” Bauwman said.

Schuh’s classmate, Gabriella Tomasulo, also watched “In the Deep.”

“I learned there are way more creatures under the water than I ever knew,” said the 9-year-old girl who finds oceanography fascinating. “It’s amazing and really cool.”