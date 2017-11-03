logo

Edison High School

Norwalk Elks honor Edison's Shover

• Nov 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Norwalk Elks No. 730 has named Edison High School senior Carlie Shover as the October student of the month.

Shover is the daughter of Michael and Dawn Shover, of Milan.

Carlie Shover’s achievements, extra-curricular activities and community involvement include: Cross country (secnd Team All-Sandusky Bay Conference, varsity); track (varsity, Most Improved Award recipient); basketball (varsity, Coach's Award recipient); Interact Club (communications officer); National Honor Society (vice president); Spanish National Honor Society; Key Club; Math Club; Spanish Club; Health Professionals To Be Club member; Big Brothers/Big Sisters volunteer; peer tutor; math/writing lab tutor; Edison High School morning announcement crew member; Edison Elementary morning reading volunteer; church youth group member and Stampede of Dreams Therapy Stable volunteer.

Many honors have been bestowed upon Shover, which include: STEM competition regional qualifier, honor roll and Edison High School student of the quarter. She also served as a committee member for the McWane Scholarship.

In the fall of 2018, Shover plans to major in biology with a pre-medicine focus at The Ohio State University. After graduating, she plans to go to medical or physician's assistant school.

