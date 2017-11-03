Norwalk Elks honor Edison's Shover

Shover is the daughter of Michael and Dawn Shover, of Milan.

Carlie Shover’s achievements, extra-curricular activities and community involvement include: Cross country (secnd Team All-Sandusky Bay Conference, varsity); track (varsity, Most Improved Award recipient); basketball (varsity, Coach's Award recipient); Interact Club (communications officer); National Honor Society (vice president); Spanish National Honor Society; Key Club; Math Club; Spanish Club; Health Professionals To Be Club member; Big Brothers/Big Sisters volunteer; peer tutor; math/writing lab tutor; Edison High School morning announcement crew member; Edison Elementary morning reading volunteer; church youth group member and Stampede of Dreams Therapy Stable volunteer.

Many honors have been bestowed upon Shover, which include: STEM competition regional qualifier, honor roll and Edison High School student of the quarter. She also served as a committee member for the McWane Scholarship.

In the fall of 2018, Shover plans to major in biology with a pre-medicine focus at The Ohio State University. After graduating, she plans to go to medical or physician's assistant school.