Kiwanis honor Norwalk High's Casselberry, Michaud and Patel

Casselberry is the daughter of Ed and Cindy. Her extra-curricular activities include: Girls varsity soccer, musical, student council, National Honor Society, Teen Leadership Corps, Safety Town volunteer and church youth group. Her honors and awards include secretary of student council, most improved (soccer) and the principal's list.

She plans to attend college and possibly major in business.

Michaud is the daughter of Julie Michaud and Randell Michaud. Erin Michaud’s extra-curricular activities include currently being involved in student government and National Technical Honor Society, both at EHOVE Career Center. Her honors and awards include: Presidential honor roll, principal's honor roll and Public Safety Academy merits for academic excellence, active recruitment, commendation, community service, honor roll, personal appearance, perfect attendance and student government.

She plans to attend college for forensic psychology.

Patel is the son of Chirag Patel and Purvi Patel. His extra-curricular activities include: Tennis (15-16,16-17) and robotics (16-17). Dhairya Patel’s honors and awards include: Principal's list, honor roll and Buckeye Boys State participant.

He plans major in finance and minor in economics and later pursue a master's degree.